Glenn Hooks, a proud veteran of the United States Navy, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2022, with his devoted wife by his side.

He was born, May 12, 1965, in Hillsboro, Illinois, and was the youngest of eight. Following graduation from Massac County High School, he joined the navy. While in the navy he earned an associates in art from Florida Community College. He met his bride while deployed to Italy and they married in 2008 with whom he had two beautiful daughters.

Glenn served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, retiring as a senior chief petty officer and committed an additional 16 years as a civilian in the Department of the Navy, Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division Systems Integration Department at Picatinny Arsenal, NJ. He was presented with multiple awards, the latest one in 2022, the Department of the Navy Superior Civilian Service Award, for his steadfast dedication to duty and outstanding professionalism during his time serving as the Close-In Weapons Systems Field Service Team lead and later as the fleet support branch manager.

He also received an Army Superior Civilian Service Award in 2013 while serving as the field service representative at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, supporting the U.S. Army’s Land-Based Phalanx Weapon System Schoolhouse.

Glenn is survived by his wife, Antonella Maria, and two daughters Maria Stella and Mattie Lou, as well as brothers Terry and Billy, and sisters Janet and Sheila, and numerous nephews and nieces. He rejoins his loved ones: his parents Glenn L. Hooks and Mattie Lou Borens, and siblings Sharon, Danny, and Robin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in honor of Glenn to any cancer research foundation.

Relatives and friends were received on Monday, May 2nd from 3 to 8 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, NJ. Family and friends gathered at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 3rd at 9 a.m. for a 10 a.m. mass of Christian burial service at the Immaculate Conception RC Church, Franklin, NJ. The burial will be in Antioch Cemetery, Golconda, IL, with full United States Navy Military burial honors.

“Glenn and Maria had very deep devotion to each other and their family which was an inspiration to all of those around them.”