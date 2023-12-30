Geraldine Eginton

Geraldine “Gerri” Anne Eginton of Sandyston passed away on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 74.

Born in Jersey City to the late Henry J. and Anne (Hannon) Richert, Gerri was raised in Jersey City before moving to the Stockholm section of Hardyston. She lived in Sussex County for most of her life.

She was employed by the Sussex County Division of Senior Services for more than 30 years. She retired in 2011.

Gerri was a beautiful person both inside and outside and loved to help everyone she encountered. Her biggest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and her precious great-grandson, Levi.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Alan Richert and Kenneth Richert, both in 2020; her brother-in-law, Michael Eginton; and her former husband, Ralph Brown, in 2021.

She is survived by her husband, Frank Eginton III; her son, Frank Eginton IV of Sandyston; her daughter, Kelly Fahey and her husband, Chris, of Lafayette; her grandchildren, Brianna and Brooke; her great-grandson, Levi; her sister-in-laws, Nancy Eginton and Nancy Richert; her nephews, Michael Eginton and Kenny, Billy and Christopher Richert; and her niece, Erica Eginton.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

