Gerald F. Burton

Gerald “Jerry” F. Burton of Franklin peacefully passed away with his sister Beverly by his side on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at her home after a brief battle with cancer. He was 57.

Born and raised in Newark to the late Jerry and Rita (Casale) Burton, Gerald lived in Hamburg for many years before moving to Pennsylvania in 2012.

He recently came back to Sussex County to live with his sister in his final months.

He enjoyed listening to music, especially his favorite band, Rush.

He also liked to watch World Wrestling Entertainment and enjoyed spending time at the gym.

He is survived by his sister, Beverly Burton, and her son, John Liversidge; his sister Dianne Vega, her husband Jason and her children, Danielle Vega and Nicholas Martinez, his wife Doris and their daughter, Arabella.

Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com