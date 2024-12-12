George Phillips

George D. Phillips of Vernon passed away at his home on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. He was 74.

Born in Brooklyn, George spent the majority of his life in Sussex County.

He worked at Ames Rubber in Hamburg for 47 years before his retirement nine years ago.

Predeceased by mother, Rose Murphy Buono, and his sister, Roseanne Williams, George is survived by his sister, Darla Kayton; his step-father, John Buono; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Private cremation services are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com