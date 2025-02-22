Gary Laurich

Gary D. Laurich of Shohola, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y. He was 60.

Born and raised in Newark to George and Pauline Laurich, Gary lived in the Nutley and Clifton area, then in Dover for several years before moving to Vernon in 1995. He moved to Shohola last year.

Gary served his country in the U.S. Army during peacetime and was a member of the Guardian Angels chapter in Sussex Borough.

He thoroughly enjoyed sports and had been employed at Wallkill Valley Regional High School as a teacher’s aide and coach of hockey, baseball, football and soccer.

Gary is survived by his sons, Matthew Laurich Sr. of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., and Andrew Laurich of Shohola; his daughter, Julia Laurich of Hamburg; his brothers, Kenneth Laurich and his wife Janet of Andover and Bruce Laurich and his wife Mary Rose of Virginia; his grandson, Matthew Laurich Jr.; and his former wife, Ilona of North Carolina.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com