Garry Cucci

Garry J. Cucci of Hardyston passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, at his residence. He was 72.

Born in Paterson on Nov. 12, 1952, to the late James and Louise (Hoefflinger) Cucci, Garry grew up in Riverdale before moving to Sussex County.

He was a union carpenter and a member of the Local Union 254, retiring 14 years ago.

Garry was an active member of the Vernon United Methodist Church and was involved with its food pantry.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, James Cucci, Tom Cucci and Jule Cucci.

He is survived by his daughter, Aimee Landrud and her husband Dwight of Hamburg; his sons, Matthew Cucci of Vancouver, Wash., and Michael Ezri and his wife Mara of Northampton, Mass.; his sister, Kimberly Cucci of Hudson, Fla.; and his two grandchildren, Kaleigh and Joseph Landrud.

A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 6 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Garry’s memory to the Food Pantry at the Vernon United Methodist Church, 303 Route 94, Vernon, NJ 07462.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com