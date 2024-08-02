Garland Key

Garland “Earl” Key of Hamburg passed away on Monday, July 29, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. He was 86.

Born in Woodlawn, Tenn., to the late Edwin Carter Key and Nina Louise (Lowhorn) Key, Earl moved to New Jersey in 1971 and lived in Hackettstown before moving to Sussex County in 2002.

He had been employed as a forklift operator at Pfizer in Parsippany for 32 years before his retirement.

He loved all farm animals, especially goats, and collected all types of model cars and farm tractors.

He enjoyed watching movies with Theresa, his long-term partner, and enjoyed his F150 truck and all types of tools.

He also was known to have a sweet tooth.

Another passion of his was eagles.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by all of his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his long-term partner, Theresa A. Kerick of Hamburg.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

