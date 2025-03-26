Frederick Mattson

Frederick J. Mattson of Hamburg passed away peacefully at Newton Medical Center on Sunday, March 23, 2025, with his loving family at his side. He was 71.

Born to Frederick and Evelyn Mattson in the Bronx, Fred was a longtime resident of Hamburg.

He was a manager with Harbor Die Casting in Nutley before his retirement.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hiking and playing golf.

Fred was a loyal and devoted fan of the New York Giants, Mets and Knicks.

Predeceased by his parents, Fred was the beloved husband for 36 years of Jeanmarie Mattson (nee Maney); devoted father of Kaitlin Mattson; dear brother of Robert (Mary) Mattson and Susan Mattson; and loving uncle of Thomas Mattson, Richard Mattson and Robert Mattson.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, March 27 at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. (One Vanderhoof Court for GPS). A funeral will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardyston Township Police Department.