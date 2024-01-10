Frederick Biamonte

Frederick Joseph Biamonte of Wantage passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, January 7, 2024. He was 76.

Born to Michael and Lucille Biamonte in Passaic, he had lived in Wallington, Clifton and Franklin before moving to Wantage 20 years ago.

Frederick served with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and enjoyed reunions with his war buddies.

He worked as a glass mechanic for Wood-Ridge Mirror and Glass in Lyndhurst for many years. Being a man of many trades, Fred then earned his Realtor’s license and worked for Century 21.

He received his Black Seal License and was a maintenance supervisor for 4C’s Child Care Center in Paterson alongside his wife, Eileen, who was a preschool teacher in the Abbott program.

Fred also worked maintenance at Sussex County Community College, Newton, retiring in 2014.

He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception RC Church in Franklin and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

He enjoyed gardening and was an accomplished handyman and woodworker.

Frederick is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Rutkowski (2022), as well as her husband, Walter (2021).

He was the beloved husband for 53 years of his high school sweetheart, Eileen Biamonte (nee Prosciak) of Wantage; devoted father of Rebecca Hill and her husband Sean of Wantage and Alison Dypko and her husband Jeffery of Wantage; loving grandfather of Madison and Jackson, his two beautiful grandchildren that he adored; and dear brother of Michael Biamonte and his wife Patricia of East Rutherford.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 1 to 5 p.m. A funeral will follow at 5 p.m. Cremation is private.

Memorial gifts to the family would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com