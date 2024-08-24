Frank Riker

Frank E. Riker of Oak Ridge (Milton) passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. He was 96.

He married Laura Distasi. They lived in Oak Ridge, where they raised their three sons.

For many years, Frank was a mechanic with the Jefferson Township Department of Public Works. He also owned the General Store in Oak Ridge.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mary (nee Norman) and Leonard Riker, and his brothers, Leonard Riker in 2014, George Riker in 2002 and Douglas Riker in 1994.

Frank is survived by his three beloved sons, Wayne Riker of Milton, Jeffrey Riker of Franklin and Clifford Riker of Hardwick; his seven cherished grandchildren, Frank, Adam, Daniel, Amy, Holly, Jason and Catherine; his nine adored great-grandchildren, Zander, Isaac, Emma, Esme, Juliet, Lily, Isabelle, Collin and Michael; his loving siblings, Blair Riker of Wantage and Joan Ward of Ogdensburg; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation will take place at the funeral home on a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Frank’s name to Alzheimer’s Research & Prevention Foundation (ARPF), P.O. Box 30783, Tucson, AZ 85751-0783; www.alzheimersprevention.org

