Frances Rude (nee Smith) of Port Jervis, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Sapphire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Goshen, N.Y., on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. She was 84.

Born to Ray Smith Sr. and Avis Smith in McAfee, she had been a longtime resident of Sussex County before moving to Port Jervis.

Frances was a graduate of Franklin High School and worked as a saleswoman at Tobacco Road in Matamoras, Pa., for many years.

She enjoyed crafts, crocheting, plastic canvas and gardening.

Frances is predeceased by her husband, Louis H. Rude, and her brother, Bud Smith.

She is survived by her children, Lewis R. Rude of Edmeston, N.Y., Penny J. Battersby of Putnam, Conn., and Jeffrey A. Rude of Milford, Pa.; her grandchildren Dale-Lynn Rude, Lance and Heather Battersby, and Chelsea Rude; a great-grandchild, Jayden Wust; and a sister, Joyce Courtright of McAfee.

Private burial is under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, at North Hardyston Cemetery in Hardyston Township.

