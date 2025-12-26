Eugene Storm Drew, age 25, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at his residence. Born in Paterson, Eugene grew up in Vernon and graduated from Pope John XXIII Regional High School in Sparta in 2019, where he played football and volleyball. Eugene was currently attending AIM, studying aviation maintenance, enjoyed his side job working stage crew with his buddies, and coached volleyball at Pope John. Like his late father, Eugene Scott, he had a passion for racing cars. He had a beautiful soul and was loved by everyone who encountered him. Eugene was a loving, silly brother. There wasn’t a time spent with him you didn’t leave without laughing till you cried. He was predeceased by his father, Eugene Scott Drew on Dec. 8, 2025. Eugene is survived by his mother, Chastity E. Drew; his siblings, Ariana Wenger, James Wenger and his wife, Shelby Rae, Hailey Wenger, and Freya Drew; Step Mom, Liz Hogan; and his life partner, Eleni Bubalo of Lafayette. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. There will be a celebration of life held at a future date. Private cremation services have been held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Eugene’s memory to a memorial scholarship fund that will be set up in the near future at Pope John XXIII Regional High School. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com