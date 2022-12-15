Eugene Arthur Kimble Sr.

Eugene “Gene” Arthur Kimble Sr. of Hardyston died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. He was 86.

He was born on March 22, 1936, in the family home on Hamburg Mountain (Hardyston Township) to Franklin Pierce and Anna Mae (Hodgkins) Kimble.

After graduating from Franklin High School, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1959, stationed at bases in Texas, Hawaii, the Philippines and Japan.

Gene married Audrey Jean Thomas on Feb. 20, 1960.

He worked at Ames Rubber Corp. for many years, retiring in 1997.

Gene, or Papa, was one of the kindest men you will ever know.

He was a devoted and loving husband of 62 years. He is survived by his wife and two children, Eugene Arthur Kimble Jr. (Diane) and Laurie Klenosky (David). Also surviving are four grandchildren, Kyle Kimble (Angela), Kurtis Kimble, Daniel Klenosky (Jessica) and Kelsey Ponesse (Anthony), and five great-grandchildren, Jayden and Olivia Kimble and Maya, Bowen and Cooper Klenosky. He was preceded in death by his grandson Matthew Klenosky.

The family is planning a celebration of life at a later time.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hardyston Township Police.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com