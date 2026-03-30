Ernest Arthur Duck

Ernest Arthur “Ernie” Duck, age 86, of Hamburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.

Born in Franklin to the late Ernest and Marie (Thom) Duck, Ernie grew up there and lived in Hardyston before settling in Hamburg in 1968. Ernie was drafted into the U.S. Army and while stationed in Germany, he met the love of his life, Renate Anselm. They married at Muenster Kirche in Germany, and she came back to the States with him to begin their life together.

Following his military service, Ernie worked in banking but followed his passion and opened his own business: Ernest Duck Photography, where he took thousands of wedding photos, family portraits and many corporate marketing pictures. He also loved landscaping his yard and was very skilled in building patios and gardens. Ernie enjoyed foreign cars, and model trains and planes, as well as a hearty breakfast and a good cup of coffee.

Predeceased by his parents, and brother Robert “Bobby” Duck, Ernie is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Renate (Anselm) Duck; daughters Suzanne Sarner (Steve) and Yvonne Duck; as well as five grandchildren, Kiara, Bryn (with whom he shares a birthday), Kiersten, Cameron, and Annika; and multiple cousins.

Ernie was a lifelong Sussex County resident who knew almost everyone and told many stories of how life was when grew up here. He also loved to travel and explore, always being curious. He was modest about his adventures but was thrilled that he was able to cross the Atlantic to visit family in England and Scotland, witnessing the coronation of Queen Elizabeth. His love for learning was passed down to his children and grandchildren, thus continuing his legacy of his love of life. He loved to surprise his wife by doing daring things without telling her and then showing videos of him skydiving. He loved building things and invented a pushbutton telephone as a teenager, built all kinds of radio and stereo equipment and speakers and family folklore talks about him creating all kinds of science experiments in his basement that probably gave his mom gray hair and his brother reasons to be concerned.

Visitation for Ernie was held on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, from 4-8 p.m. at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, NJ 07416. The funeral service was on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

Online condolences may be offered through fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com