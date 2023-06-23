Emma “Jean” Fetherman peacefully passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 80.

Born in Sussex to the late Minard and Pearl (Clark) Houghtaling, Jean had lived in the Sussex-Wantage area all of her life.

She had been employed by Accurate Forming in Hamburg for more than 40 years and retired 24 years ago.

Jean enjoyed taking trips to various casinos, traveling to different destinations, crocheting and doing crafts with her grandchildren. She especially loved spending quality time with her grandchildren, Davida and Rebecca, and loved to spoil them.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her four brothers, Charles, Minard, Philip “Uncle Pete” and Fred Houghtaling and two sisters Vivian Beemer and Betty Johnson.

Jean is survived by her devoted daughter, Paula Fetherman, and her children, Davida and Rebecca, of Wantage; her daughter, Robbin Wieczorek, her husband Ronald and her children, Jonathan and Steven of Pine Bush, N.Y.; her “adopted daughter,” Jean Zabriske of Vernon; her great-grandchildren, Jack and Maci; several nieces and nephews; and several cousins.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 26 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment will follow at Clove Cemetery in Wantage.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, June 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Emma Fetherman’s memory to the Wantage First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 721, Sussex, NJ 07461.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com