Emily Kabatra

Emily (Farber) Kabatra of Franklin died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. She was 96.

Born in Hardyston to Frank and Lena (Day) Farber, Emily attended Mountainside Hospital Nurses Training School, where she graduated in 1947.

She was a registered nurse at the Franklin Hospital as well as the Wallkill Valley General Hospital, where she was the director of nursing. After a 40-year career caring for people, she retired in 1988. She continued caring for people after retirement in the county hospitals as a private-duty nurse.

Predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband, Louis J. Kabatra; her brothers, Clyde, Roy and Clair Farber; and her sister, Margaret Farber, she is survived by her devoted sons; Carl of Franklin and Thomas and his wife, Linda, of Franklin; cherished granddaughter Leigh Ann Gann and her husband, Alex, of Howard Beach, N.Y.; and adored great-granddaughter, Theo.

The family will receive their friends at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A funeral will be held on Monday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at North Hardyston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Emily’s memory may be made to the Wallkill Valley First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 274, Franklin, NJ 07416.

