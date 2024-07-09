Emilia Alheidt

Emilia “Amy” A. Alheidt of Sparta and formerly of Oak Ridge passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 7, 2024. She was 82.

She was born on Jan. 1, 1942, in Newark to the late Ida (nee De Tata) and Arthur Cangiano.

Amy married Richard Alheidt in 1964. They lived in Pequannock, where they raised their family before moving in 1979 to Oak Ridge and most recently to Sparta.

The Alheidt family were devoted members of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Oak Ridge from 1979 to 2020.

In her spare time, Amy enjoyed being outside in her pool or at the beach. Frequent beach vacations to Myrtle Beach, S.C., were filled with laughter, love and unforgettable memories.

For many years, Amy was in a bowling league. She would often compete with her grandchildren in outdoor games, such as volleyball, basketball, wiffleball, tag, etc.

Amy valued family gatherings and was an amazing host. She had unique holiday dishes, particularly her Thanksgiving stuffing, as well as her Italian dishes.

She will best be remembered for her legacy of love, kindness and joy. She was cherished by her family for her warmth and the lasting memories she created.

Amy was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard, in March; her brother, John Cangiano in 2007; her brother-in-law, Robert Alheidt in 2012; and her nephew Chris Alheidt in 2015.

Amy is survived by her loving children, Richard Alheidt and his wife Pam, Carla Dennis and her husband Jeff, Susan Ciasullo and her husband Steve, and Tom Alheidt and his wife Sharon; her cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, Dominic, Gabriella, Emilio, Francesca, Natalie, Antonio and Lydia; her sister, Lois Campana and her husband Tony; her sister-in-law, Kathy Alheidt; her nieces, Cherie, Kimberly and Raffaela; and her nephews, Jeff, Eric, John, Andrew and Tony.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, July 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

The funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, July 11 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge.

The interment will immediately follow at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

Memorial donations may be made in Emilia’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org

Online condolences and directions at www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com