Elizabeth Sherlock

Elizabeth J. “Betsy” Sherlock of Ogdensburg passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. She was 95.

Born in New York City to the late Charles and Josephine (Weldon) Naughton, Betsy grew up in Hell’s Kitchen and lived in Union City before settling in Ogdensburg in 1960.

Before her retirement, she worked for the Ogdensburg Board of Education, first as a board secretary, then as a business administrator.

Betsy was also an active parishioner at St. Thomas of Aquin RC Church in Ogdensburg, where she participated in the Rosary Society and countless church functions. She had a passion for the Rosary and an unceasing devotion to the Blessed Mother.

She was predeceased by her husband, John F. Sherlock; brothers, Charles and John Naughton; sisters, Catherine Murphy and Joan Naughton; and daughter-in-law Judy A. Sherlock.

Betsy is survived by her sons, Kevin, Dennis, Timothy and Christopher Sherlock and his longtime companion Bonnie Peacock; grandchildren, Bryan, Matthew and Adam Sherlock; and her great-grandson, Blake Sherlock. She is also survived by her loving friends, especially Marge Castagna and Mrs. Kathy Smythe.

A visitation for Betsy was held Sept. 6 at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin. A funeral Mass was Sept. 7 at St. Thomas of Aquin RC Church in Ogdensburg with burial following in the St. Thomas Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to SCARC, 11 Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822-2024 or St. Thomas of Aquin RC Church, 53 Kennedy Ave., Ogdensburg, NJ 07439 would be greatly appreciated.