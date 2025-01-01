Elizabeth DeGange (nee Sisco) of Franklin passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Dec. 30, 2024. She was 91.

Born to Joseph and Antoinette Sisco in Little Falls, she had lived in Hamburg for several years.

Elizabeth was a dedicated homemaker and doting wife and mother. She enjoyed reading and crocheting.

Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Joseph J. DeGange Jr.(2016), four sisters and one brother.

She was the devoted mother of Joseph DeGange of Niantic, Conn., Daniel DeGange of Hamburg and David DeGange of Vernon.

Private cremation services under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

Information and condolences may be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com