Elaine Holleran

Elaine C. “Connie” Holleran passed away on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was 92.

She was born in Wheeling, W.Va., to the late Mildred (Neander) and Henry Maull.

She was a child model for John Robert Powers in New York City and made an appearance on Broadway in 1942 in the play, “The Last Crocus.” She was best known for her ads as “the Chicklets Girl.”

In 1949, she married her high school sweetheart, Jim. They lived in Hamburg for 45 years before moving to Branchville in 2001.

Through 65 years of marriage, they exemplified love, grace and commitment until Jim’s passing in 2015.

She was the owner and operator of Connie’s Hang Ups in Hamburg and Sparta for 20 years, retiring in 1995.

Connie was predeceased by her husband, James “Jim” Holleran; two sons Robert and Douglas Holleran; her daughter Martha Holleran; her grandson Douglas Domicolo; and her son-in-law Jay Rockafellow.

Connie is survived by her loving and devoted children, James “Jay” Holleran (Nancy), Donna Rockafellow and Connie Domicolo (Brian), as well as her beloved sister-in-law, Ellyn Holleran Morrow. She was cherished by seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren as well as many adoring nieces and nephews.

The funeral is private and under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin.

