Eileen U’Glay, 78

Eileen U’Glay, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, school teacher, and devoted member of her community, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, at Westchester Medical Center, Westchester, New York.

She dedicated her life to educating young minds and spent 30 years teaching both fifth grade and art for the Jefferson Township School District, Jefferson Township, New Jersey.

Born on October 6, 1946, in Brooklyn, New York, she was the daughter of the late Alice (Grimmel) Haffey. She was married to Christopher U’Glay.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Christopher U’Glay; sons, Christopher U’Glay Jr. and his wife Kim, and Scott U’Glay and his wife Danielle; grandchildren, Jonathan U’Glay, Skylar U’Glay, Aidan U’Glay, and Christopher U’Glay III; brother, Neil Haffey; as well as a host of friends.

She will be remembered for her unwavering love, dedication to education, and her warm and caring nature. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation: Monday, November 4, 2024, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania.

Funeral services: At the funeral home immediately following visitation.

Graveside services: Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Hill and Flanders Hillside Cemetery, 85 Pleasant Hill Road, Chester, New Jersey 07930.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania (stroyanfuneralhome.com).