Eileen Corriere

Eileen Catherine Finan Corriere of Stockholm passed away peacefully on Oct. 3, 2024. She was 77.

Born to Thomas and Helen (Dean) Finan in the Bronx, Eileen lived a life full of compassion and service.

As one of 13 siblings, she was naturally nurturing and loving. She pursued her nursing education at St. Louis University Nursing School, embarking on an extraordinary journey as a nurse on a windjammer out of Key West, Fla. For six months, she traveled the world with a dedicated team of doctors and nurses, providing essential health care in numerous ports.

After this adventure, Eileen worked in a New York hospital and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a nurse in Germany during peacetime. After her military service, she continued her nursing career at the Bronx Veterans Hospital and later joined All Quality Care in Newton as a private duty home nurse, retiring in 2017.

Eileen’s unwavering commitment to those she loved was a true testament to her character throughout her life.

A beloved wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend, Eileen is survived by her husband, John R. Corriere; her son, Jonathan Corriere, and his wife, Jamie; and her two cherished grandsons. She is also remembered by her dear siblings, Christopher Finan and wife Angelita, Robert Finan and wife Virginia, Sister Geraldine Finan, Rosemary Finan and Sister Theresa Mary Patricia Finan, and a cousin Gloria Sauerwein.

Private cremation services are being held under the direction of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Conception RC Church in Franklin on Friday, Oct. 11 at 11 a.m., followed by the entombment of her cremains at Immaculate Conception Mausoleum in Hardyston.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com