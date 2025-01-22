Eileen Conti (nee Gannon) of Franklin passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, at Newton Medical Center. She was 73.

Born to Joseph and Helen Gannon in Teaneck, she had lived in Cliffside Park before moving to Franklin 36 years ago.

Eileen worked as a receptionist at Dr. Tauber’s Dentist Office in Hamburg and was everyone’s favorite local bartender for many years before retiring in 2016.

She enjoyed swimming in the backyard pool, caring for her nails and cooking.

She was a doting wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Eileen was predeceased by her son, Anthony Conti (2021).

She was the beloved wife for 49 years of Frank Conti of Franklin; devoted mother of Allyson Conti and her fiancée Nick Conklin of Wantage; stepmother of Michael Conti of Punta Gorda, Fla., and Joseph Conti and his wife Karen of Vernon; mother-in-law of Kristin Conti and Amie Conti; loving grandmother of Michael Jr., Nicholas, Brittany, Jared, Jessica, Kierston, Alexa, Morgan and Carly; cherished by six great-grandchildren; and dear sister of Patricia Giannini of Little Egg Harbor and Kathleen Rotundo of Hackensack.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Saturday, Jan. 25 from noon to 4 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences may be found at.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com