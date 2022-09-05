Edward Thomas McAteer, II, 58, passed away unexpectedly at Capital Health Medical Center in Pennington, NJ, on Friday, September 2, 2022. Born to Edward Thomas McAteer, I, and Rose Josephine Jarvis in Portsmouth, Virginia, he was raised in Hamburg, NJ, then moved to West Milford, NJ, where he married, then lived in Wesley Chapel and Tampa, Florida, before moving to Browns Mills three years ago.

Edward served with the United States Navy from 1982 to 1986 then worked as an oil burner technician and a plumber for Absolute Construction in Rahway, NJ. Edward was a former member of the Hamburg First Aid Squad and was a doting grandfather.

Edward is predeceased by his parents, sister Donna McMinn, brother Robin Joseph, and sister Kim McAteer. He is the beloved husband for 31 years of Jennifer McAteer (nee Moore); devoted father of Megan Ann Davis and her husband Michael Logan of Conyers, Georgia, Courtney Jill Gangi of Flora, Illinois, Adam Thomas McAteer and his wife Stephanie of Eischberg, Germany, and Edward Thomas McAteer, III, and his fiancée Gabrielle of Browns Mills, NJ; loving grandfather of Jillian Elizabeth, Gabriel Joseph, Gianna Isabella and Jaxson Thomas; and dear brother of Sallie McAteer of Bradenton, Florida.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, NJ, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Funeral Mass to follow at Immaculate Conception RC Church, Franklin, NJ at 2 p.m. Cremation is private. Memorial donations to the family in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.