Edward Repasy

Edward Charles Repasy of Lafayette passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He was 78.

Born to Anthony Peter and Stella Marie Repasy in Sussex, he had lived in Franklin before moving to Lafayette 51 years ago.

Edward was a graduate of Franklin High School, then served with the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

He worked as an installer for Meenan Oil Co. of Dover for 45 years, retiring in 2010.

Edward was a former member of the Sussex American Legion and an avid Green Bay Packer fan and proud holder of Green Bay Packer stock. He enjoyed following NASCAR as well as trips to the beach, storytelling and tinkering around the house.

Edward is predeceased by a son-in-law, Earl Van de Riet, and a sister-in-law, Goldie Repasy.

He was the beloved husband for 52 years of Carol Repasy (nee Sauerland) of Lafayette. Devoted father of Karen Van de Riet of Chesapeake, Va.; Bruce Repasy and his wife Amy of Savannah, Ga.; and Stefanie Lockburner and her husband John of Hampton. Loving grandfather of Nevin, Tynan, Britney, Tiffany, Casey, Dean, Emma, Luke and Sierra. Cherished by eight great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Kathie Ritchie and her husband Bill of Ocala, Fla., and Bill Repasy of Montague. Also survived by four nephews.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin on Sunday, Jan. 1 from 2 to 6 p.m. A funeral will be at 5:30 p.m. Cremation is private.

Memorial gifts to the American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com