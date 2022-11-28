Edward Kotarski

Edward “Ed” Kotarski, of Oak Ridge, N.J., passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. He was 74 years old.

He was born on May 19, 1948 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to the late Stanley and Georgetta (nee Sayers) Kotarski. He studied accounting at City College of New York and worked for many years as a telecommunications project manager for ITT USRS. Ed and his wife Pat moved to Oak Ridge, N.J. in 1978. After leaving ITT in 1997, Ed became an Exxon franchisee and operated Newfoundland Exxon Service Station until 2001.

Ed enjoyed playing golf, and collecting books, and music. Although not a member himself, for over thirty years he supported his wife Pat with her many volunteer activities with the Milton First Aid Squad.

Ed was predeceased by his parents Stanley and Georgetta Kotarski, and his four sisters Enid, Elizabeth, Carol, and Joan Gorman.

He is survived by his loving wife Patricia “Pat,” his brother Thomas J. Kotarski of Brooklyn, N.Y., his brother-in-law Timothy Faracy of Brooklyn, N.Y., and his friend and caregiver Jim Dougherty of Oak Ridge, N.J.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church: 5635 Berkshire Valley Rd., Oak Ridge, N.J. 07438.

Memorial donations may be made in Ed’s name to: Milton First Aid Squad, 45 Milton Road, Oak Ridge, N.J. 07438

Online condolences and directions: sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com.