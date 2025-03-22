Edward Battaglia

Edward J. Battaglia of Sparta, formerly of Oak Ridge, passed away at home with his family by his side on Friday, March 14, 2025. He was 91.

He was born on Feb. 20, 1934, in Providence, R.I., to Beatrice (nee Prata) and Giuseppe E. Battaglia.

Edward proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1955.

He married Grace Fanelli in 1961. They lived in White Plains, N.Y., before moving to Rockville, Md., then Oak Ridge, where they raised their three sons.

For many years, Edward was a regional manager at Prime Management in Fairfield.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 423 in Milton, the Knights of Columbus and the Optimist Club.

He was a devoted parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Oak Ridge, where he served as Eucharistic Minister.

He was predeceased by his loving son Edward L. Battaglia, in 2023; and his dear parents, Beatrice Battaglia in 1966 and Giuseppe E. Battaglia in 1981.

Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Grace, who passed just a few days after his death; his devoted sons, Joseph Battaglia and Frank Battaglia and his wife Shelley; his cherished grandchildren, Miha and Georgi Battaglia, Alec and Allison Battaglia, and Cassius and Athena Battaglia; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

Edward and Grace will best be remembered as incredible parents, grandparents, aunt and uncle, friends to all and cherished forever.

The family will receive visitors for Edward and Grace on Sunday, March 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

The funeral Mass for Edward and Grace will take place on Monday, March 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge.

After the Mass, Edward and Grace will be interred together at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Edward’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959, www.stjude.org, or to Eleventh Hour Rescue, P.O. Box 218, Rockaway, NJ 07866, www.ehrdogs.org/info/donate

Online condolences and directions at sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com