Douglas Walker

Douglas E. Walker of West Milford passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice in Newton. He was 82.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1941, in Paterson to the late Evelyn (nee Oxley) and the late Ernest Walker.

Doug was raised in Saddle Brook before moving to West Milford in 1969.

He married his beloved wife, Lorraine Heinz, in 1964, and they raised three sons - their marriage lasting nearly 60 years.

Doug proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard from 1962 to 1968.

For 40 years, he was a pipefitter with the Pipefitters Union Local #274.

Doug was a proud member of the West Milford Elks Lodge #2236, where he served as Past Exalted Ruler, helping set up various charity events and cooking for numerous occasions.

He also served several years as a baseball coach in the West Milford Little League.

In his spare time, Doug enjoyed woodworking, fishing and, most of all, spending time with his family.

Doug was predeceased by his brother, Donald Walker, in 2013.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Lorraine, of West Milford; his three sons, Michael Walker of Hardyston, Joseph Walker and his wife Michele of Vernon, and Daniel Walker and his wife Dina of Highland Lakes; his five grandchildren, Caylee, Dane, Alyssa, Kaitlyn and Lyndsey; and his sister, Diane Policastro and her husband Pat of Saddle Brook; as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Sunday, Feb. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

A prayer service will take place on Monday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Doug’s name to West Milford Elks Lodge No. 2236, PO Box 336, Hewitt, NJ 07421-0336.

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com