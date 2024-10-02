Dorothy Scudilla

Dorothy Estelle Scudilla (nee Wanamaker) passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. She was 79.

Born to Charles Irving and Estelle Wanamaker in Paterson, she spent most of her life in Franklin.

Dorothy worked as a deli clerk for Weis Markets in Franklin and Newton before retiring in 2023. She also worked as a deli clerk at QuickChek in Tinton Falls.

She was a parishioner of St. Jude the Apostle RC Church in Hamburg and took great joy in doing puzzles and crosswords, playing games with family, playing bingo and cards with her senior club, as well as watching game shows and the Weather Channel.

Dorothy was predeceased by her first husband, Juan Andres Cuevas, and her second husband, Lawrence Scudilla; two brothers, Frank and Chuck; and a sister, Marie.

She was the devoted mother of Laurie Cuevas of Erie, Pa., Joan Lorenzetti and her husband Leo of Bradley Beach, Lisa Zuidema of Forest City, Pa., and James Cuevas and his wife Rose Marie of Hamburg. She was cherished by 17 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and was the dear sister of Della Lovell of Virginia.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Monday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Jude the Apostle RC Church, Hamburg, at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com