Donna Borras

Donna M. Borras of Montague passed away on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. She was 63.

Her last moments were watching her Cowboys beat the Giants, which was a dream she’s always wanted to witness live, and for that, we are grateful.

Born in the Bronx to the late Joseph and Marie (Casazza) Distanislao, Donna had lived in Sussex before moving to Montague with her daughter two years ago.

She was employed at Crystal Springs Resort in Hardyston for 10 years before she retired.

Donna was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and Yankees fan and enjoyed watching all their games; this past year she had the opportunity to go see both.

Her biggest treasure in life was her family. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren, and she had a special bond with each of them.

Donna, affectionately known as “Mama D” to many, was a second mom to everyone who crossed her path. Her home and heart were always open, offering love, comfort and a place free of judgment. Whether you needed a listening ear or a warm embrace, Donna made everyone feel safe and cherished.

She spent countless nights listening to music, proudly declaring Tupac as “her man.”

With her sharp sense of humor, unflinching honesty and undeniable talent in the kitchen, Donna was truly one-of-a-kind. Her heart of gold left an indelible mark on those who knew her, and she blessed us with a lifetime of laughter, wisdom and love. Her loss will be a loss felt by so many.

Besides her parents, Donna was predeceased by her cherished daughter Melissa Borras on Aug. 3, 2015, and her former husband, Gregory M. Borras Sr., on July 24, 2021.

She is survived by her sons, Ricky Willet III and his wife Victoria of Shohola, Pa., Greg Borras Jr. and his fiancé Nicole Start of Barnegat and Jake Borras and his fiancé Niki of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; her daughter, Caitlin Borras of Montague; her grandchildren, Layla Marie, Allana Bella, Scarlett Victoria, Maxwell Andrew, Cason Jacob, Jazlynn, Tabitha, Logan and David; her granddaughter who is expected to be born soon, Kali Melissa; her great-granddaughter, Kamara; her brothers, Frank Distanislao of California and Thomas Distanislao of Barnegat; and her sister, Barbara Distanislao of Toms River.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Her one request for when her time came was for everyone to have a party in memory of her. After the memorial, the family is inviting all those who loved Donna to join them at Sussex American Legion Post 213, 915 Route 23, Wantage, to honor her last wish and celebrate her life.