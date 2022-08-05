Dolores “Dee” Marie Jones (nee Critchlaw), 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Newton Medical Center, Newton, NJ. Born to Harold and Rose Critchlaw in the Milton section of Jefferson Twp., NJ, she had been a resident of Ogdensburg, NJ, for many years.

Dee worked as an inspector for Amerace Corporation in Butler for many years and then worked for Meals on Wheels doing deliveries. Dee was named Senior Citizen of Year by the mayor and council of Ogdensburg and the Knights of Columbus. She enjoyed cooking for the Ogdensburg, Franklin and Sparta police departments and many times would have one or more officers at her home for “cockeyed eggs.” Dee was a very active member of the Ogdensburg Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary and she loved Bingo and could not wait for the Chilly Chili Motorcycle Run. Dee was a huge fan of the Sussex County Skyhawks baseball team and you would find her at almost every game. When daughter Coleen would take Dee to shopping or to her doctor appointments, she loved stopping at IHOP for her chocolate chocolate chip pancakes, her favorite. The family would like to thank Knoll View in Sparta for all of their care and generosity during Dee’s time there They are much more than a care provider, they are family. A special thank you to Penny, Dee’s CNA, who took wonderful care of her and always made everyone smile. While there, Dee loved watching the Yankees games with her best friend, Bob Taylor.

Dee is predeceased by her husband, Fred Jones (1997) and her brother, Donald Critchlaw. She is the devoted mother of Coleen Washer and her husband, Bob of Ogdensburg, NJ, and Evan Jones and his wife, Mari, of Wantage Twp., NJ; the loving grandmother of Rob Washer and his wife, Lindsay, of Hardyston Twp., NJ, Blake Jones, of Wantage Twp., NJ, Diane Washer and her partner, Meagan, of Miami Beach, Florida, Kristen Pettit and her husband, Corey, of Nashville, Tennessee, Amy Jones and her fiancée, Ian, of Andover, NJ, Shaylene Pandorf and her husband, Jason, of Lafayette Twp., NJ, and Kirstyn Connors and her fiancée, Alex, of Montclair, NJ; and the great-grandmother of Kylie and Emily Washer, of Hardyston Twp., NJ.

The family received their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, 1 Main Street, Franklin, NJ, on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral service was at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Entombment followed at Newton Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers in memory of Dolores Jones to the Pediatric Patient Support Fund, c/o Foundation for Morristown Medical Center, 475 South Street, 1st Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960 or to the Ogdensburg Fire Department, P.O. Box 215, Ogdensburg, NJ 07439 would be appreciated. Information and condolences can be found at fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com.