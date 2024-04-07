Dennis Leo

Dennis M. Leo of Hamburg passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 5, 2024. He was 71.

Born to the late John and Anita Leo in Manhattan, he lived in East Rutherford for 37 years before recently moving to Hamburg.

Dennis worked at B&G Foods as warehouse manager for many years before his retirement.

He was an avid sports fan as well as an animal/dog lover. His dog Mia held a special place in his heart.

He is survived by his cherished wife of 45 years, Debra (Tourso). He was the devoted father of Matthew Leo and his wife, Theresa Brock; beloved grandfather of Brody and Charlotte Leo; and dear brother of Kathy Olinger. Dennis also is survived by his sisters-in-law, Lori Tourso and Jeanne Martini, as well as his nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at St. Jude the Apostle R.C. Church from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 10. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Cremation is private.

Funeral services are under the direction of Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94, Vernon.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com