Dennis Kelly

Dennis Wayne Kelly of Milford, Pa., passed away on Sept. 24, 2023. He was 74.

He was born on April 6, 1949, in Franklin to Kenneth and MaeKelly.

Dennis was a proud Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He received a Purple Heart in 1967 for wounds received during the Battle of LZ PAT.

Dennis was a true hero who dedicated his life to serving his country.

After his military service, he spent the majority of his career at Schering-Plough Research Institute in Lafayette, where he worked as the wastewater treatment plant operator. He was known for his hard work and dedication to his job.

In his personal life, Dennis was a loving father and husband. He was married to Sandra Kelly for 48 years and together they raised three daughters, Kelly Shaffer, Shannon Stephens and Eryn Kelly.

Dennis was also a proud grandfather to his grandsons, Bradyn and Brody; his granddaughters, Jade, Rebekkah and Chloe Bea; and his great-grandchildren, Paige, Zachary and Isabella.

He cherished his role as a “Pop Pop” and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Dennis had a passion for fishing and golfing.

Per his request, there will be no funeral.The James H. Wilson Funeral Home in Lake Ariel, Pa., is assisting the family with the arrangements. Their support and guidance during this difficult time are greatly appreciated.

Dennis is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra; his daughters; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Kelly; brother Gerald Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents, Kenneth and Mae Kelly; his brothers Gary, Kenny, Robert and Michael Kelly; and his sisters Peggy Sue Kelly and Patricia Cronk.

Dennis will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. May his memory live on in the hearts of those he touched.