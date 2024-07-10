Deborah DeRouin

Deborah Ann DeRouin (nee Thomas) of Franklin passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 8, 2024, at Newton Medical Center. She was 67.

Born to Albert and Mary Thomas in Franklin, she was a lifelong resident.

Deborah worked as a customer service agent at Edsall Insurance in Vernon for many years, retiring in 2021.

She was a doting grandmother and took great joy in cooking, cleaning and decorating her home.

Deborah was predeceased by her husband, Alfred DeRouin (2012).

She was the devoted mother of Christine Scott of Franklin, Tiffany Puopolo of Denville, and Cory Gross and her husband David of Spring, Texas; and loving grandmother of Isabella and Nicholas.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Monday, July 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. A funeral will follow at 6 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com