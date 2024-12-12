David Barretto

David J. Barretto of Franklin passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. He was 41.

Born in Dover, David grew up in Sussex County, graduating from Wallkill Valley Regional High School.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Irv and Nancy Seney, and his nephew, Kaleb Barretto.

He is survived by his mother, Beverly A. Barretto; his father, Samuel Barretto of Albany, N.Y.; his children, David, Shilloh and Jasmine; his wife, Jacklyn; his brothers, Shane Barretto of Pennsylvania and Shawn Thompson and his wife Jackie of West Virginia; his sister, Shannon VanTassel and her husband William of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday before the service from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Private cremation will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com