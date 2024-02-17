Daryl Martin Sr.

Daryl L. Martin Sr. of Shohola, Pa., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, at Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y. He was 72.

Born in Franklin to the late Lewis and Iona (Henderson) Martin, Daryl grew up in the Hamburg-Hardyston area before moving to Shohola 20 years ago.

He had been employed as a security receiver at ShopRite of Newton for 30 years before his retirement.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joy (Owens); his son, Daryl L. Martin II and his wife Theresa of Hampton; his daughter, Wendy Jones of Pompton Plains; his brother, Byron Martin and his wife Jackie of South Dakota; his sister, Rebecca Larssen and her husband Mark of Tennessee; his sister-in-laws, Robin Outer of Hamburg and Hazel Quackerbush of Warwick, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Allyson Jones, Lindsay Williams, Abigail Martin, and Jay Martin; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay their respects to the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. A funeral will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Private interment will be held at Deckertown-Union Cemetery in Wantage.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Daryl’s memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St. Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com