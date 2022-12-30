Danielle M. Murray of Franklin passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Overlook Hospital in Summit after a lengthy illness. She was 33.

Born Nov. 4, 1989, in Seoul, South Korea, Danielle came to the United States in March 1990 and lived in Sussex County. The family moved to Colorado Springs for 11 years, then moved back to Sussex County, where Danielle lived for the past 20 years.

She graduated from High Point Regional High School.

Danielle had been employed as an administrative assistant for Atlantic Health in Morristown.

She was predeceased by her father, Andrew J. Murray.

Danielle is the loving daughter of Brenda Crites of Wantage; her brother Drew Murray and her other siblings, Sean Crites, Katelin Crites, Bryan Murray and John Murray; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Danielle had a heart of gold and loved her family and friends. This love continues towards others. She gave the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. Her spirit will live on in the many lives she will touch through this generous gift to others.

A religious ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Family and friends may pay their respects to Danielle before the service from 2 to 5 pm. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Danielle’s memory to help defray the funeral expenses.

