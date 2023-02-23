Daniel John Baker of Franklin passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at home. He was 33.

Born to Brian Baker and Angela Piscitelli in Paterson, he lived in Franklin for several years.

Daniel worked as a mechanic for ETD Discount Tires in Butler.

He enjoyed motorcycle riding and working on cars.

Daniel was the beloved son of Angela Triana of Franklin and Brian Baker of Midland Park; dear brother of Mark Baker and his wife, Isabelle, of Vernon; uncle of Lincoln Baker; and stepson of Jorge Triana of Franklin. He was cherished by six aunts and uncles and many cousins.

The family will receive their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin, on Saturday, Feb. 25 from 2 to 5 p.m. Cremation is private.

