Daniel E. Allen, Jr., age 75 passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Dumont, N.J., he was the son of the late Daniel E. Allen, Sr. and Dorothy (Giles) Allen. Daniel lived in Bogota before making Franklin, N.J., his home 39 years ago.

A proud veteran, Daniel honorably served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he was an air traffic controller, before he dedicated his life to protecting and serving others through a long career in law enforcement and public service. Daniel served as a police officer with the Bergenfield Police Department for 25 years. He later continued serving the community as a dispatcher for Hardyston Township and afterward worked at Rutgers in Newark, remaining in the law enforcement profession throughout his career.

Daniel met the love of his life while volunteering with the Bergenfield Volunteer Ambulance Squad, beginning a partnership built on service, family, and devotion.

Above all else, Daniel was a family man. He treasured time spent with his children and grandchildren and especially enjoyed cheering from the sidelines at their soccer games or his sons track meets. Whether gathered for family events or sharing simple everyday moments, Daniel found his greatest joy in being surrounded by those he loved.

In quieter moments, Daniel enjoyed fishing, spending time with his dogs, and and appreciated time outdoors traveling through the country in his camper.

Daniel will be remembered for his dedication to his family, his years of service to his community, and the steady presence and support he gave to all who knew him.

He is predeceased by his parents and his son, Sean Michael Allen. Daniel is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Nadine A. (Suter); his son, Danny E. Allen, III and his wife Melissa of Maryland; his daughters, Kimberly Allen of New Jersey, Shannon Allen and her partner Gio Rivera of New Jersey, and Amber Gibson and her husband Jeffrey of Pennsylvania; his sisters, Judith Marcucci of North Carolina, Nancy Schumacher of Tennessee, and Penny Davis of New Jersey; six grandchildren, Jaiden, Ariana, Elizabeth, Brody, Sean, and Dakota; one grandson soon to be born; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Friday, June 19, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Funeral services with military honors and burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026, at the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sparta. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.