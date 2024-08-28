Claire Herzfeld

Claire Frances Herzfeld of Franklin passed away after a short illness on Aug. 26, 2024, in Newton. She was 83.

Born Jan. 5, 1941, to the late Francis and Claire (Westerdale) Henderson in Passaic, Claire had been a professional telephone operator for the former Bell Telephone in Morristown for many years.

Her grandchildren were her passion in life, and she attended all sporting and school events, always spoiling them as much as possible with love and adoration.

She was a very classy lady who loved shopping, the latest novels and movies, and puppy sitting for her many granddogs.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Roy Herzfeld; three sons, Roy Pridham Jr. and his wife Britta, Gregory Pridham and his wife Kelli, and David Pridham and his wife Tricia; her stepson, David Herzfeld and his wife Patricia; her brother, Francis Henderson and his wife Dawne; and eight grandchildren, Matthew, Brooke, Timothy, Sarah, Alexa, Emily, Brianca and Carson.

Claire was predeceased by her stepson Thomas Herzfeld and her sister, Nancy Ann Henderson.

Relatives and friends may visit on Sunday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown. A celebration of life and memorial service will follow starting at 1:30 p.m. Services are entrusted to Newbaker Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Claire’s name to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 114 Algonquin Parkway, Whippany, NJ 07891-1650.