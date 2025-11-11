Christopher John VonSee, a beloved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to many passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Oct. 18, 2025 at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Georgia.

Chris was born on Feb. 27, 1967, to parents Margaret and Henry VonSee. Raised in New Jersey, he became an electrician and joined the family business. Later, he moved to Pennsylvania, where became a licensed electrician, home inspector and started a construction company building beautiful homes. Chris finally settled in Georgia, a place that brought him much happiness.

Chris is survived by many who loved him. His beautiful children include, Alisha Sullivan, Shane VonSee (Tasy) Samantha Booher (Joshua) Megan Hudgins (Keith) Brianna VonSee (David) Jasmine VonSee (Travis) Vanessa VonSee (Ethan) Caleb Corter and 10 precious grandchildren.

Chris is also greatly missed by his mother, Margaret VonSee, his partner, Tina DeSantis, and 6 siblings. Eileen Weiss (Doug) Heather Loder (Jerry) Rachel Captoni (John) Lucas VonSee, Melissa Fernstrom (Philip) and Sarah Rivera (Michael) He was an uncle to 20 and great-uncle to 13.

Upon passing, Chris was joyfully reunited with his father, Henry VonSee, his grandparents and his nephew, Philip Henry Fernstrom.

In his younger days, Chris was a black belt in karate and excelled in competitions. He loved to fish and watch the sunrise over “his farm” across the way. Chris also enjoyed cooking and was very proud of his open fire stove in his backyard. He especially loved his family and friends. He had a huge heart, and his passing leaves a huge hole in ours.

A memorial mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Franklin, N.J., on Nov. 22, 2025, at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will follow at the church hall.

He is not gone forever, but only gone before us.