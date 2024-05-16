Cheryl Frapaul

It is with profound sadness and cherished memories that we announce the passing of Cheryl Ann Frapaul (nee Hurtz), beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Cheryl passed peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was 79.

She was born on March 16, 1945, in Patterson to the late Henry and Anna (Kruitof) Hurtz.

Raised in Hawthorne with her brother, Henry, she graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1963.

While living in Hawthorne, Cheryl met the love of her life, Peter Frapaul. In 1965, Cheryl and Peter were wed.

Together, they built a beautiful family, welcoming children into the world: Peter, Thomas, Rachel, the late Kathryn Mary, Mark and Matthew.

Cheryl and Peter moved their family to Franklin in 1972 where they resided for 36 years before moving to Hamburg in 2008.

Cheryl loved cooking and baking for her family and enjoyed all facets of sewing, including cross stitching, crocheting and needlepoint.

Prominent in her community, she was an active member at the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, where she sang in the choir for years, made countless friendships and volunteered at fundraising events.

Cheryl served children in the Hardyston Elementary School cafeteria for many years and befriended many staff members throughout her time there.

Her home was always open to friends and neighbors, and she loved hosting home and garden parties or just sharing a meal or tea with those she held dear.

Her love for gardening was evident in her beautifully tended flower beds and houseplants.

Her adoration for snowmen was prominent in the Frapaul house in the winter months as well.

Above all, she dedicated herself to spending time and sharing talents with those she loved.

Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Peter Frapaul. She was the devoted mother to children, Peter and his wife Denise, Thomas and his wife Amy, Rachel Van Dyk and her late husband Steven, Mark, and Matthew and his wife Eileen. She was the cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of two, and the dear sister of Henry Hurtz.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Kathryn Mary.

The family will receive their friends at the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin on Monday, May 20 from 2 to 6 p.m. A service will follow at 6 p.m. Cremation is private.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com

Cheryl Ann Frapaul will be dearly missed, but her spirit will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her.