Charles Schmiedhauser

Charles Robert Schmiedhauser of Andover passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. He was 74.

Charles was born on Feb. 17, 1951, in Paterson to Richard and Josephine Schmiedhauser. He was raised in Butler and graduated from Butler High School before eventually settling in Andover with his family.

Charles was a dedicated and hard-working man. Alongside his craftsmanship as a skilled mason, he spent the last several years of his career proudly serving the Andover Regional School District as a custodian.

Before that, he worked 19 years as manager of the Ascot Park Apartments in Lafayette, where his reliability and work ethic left a lasting impression on those around him.

While he wasn’t working, Charles found joy in life’s many competitions. Whether it was a friendly poker game with family and friends on Super Bowl Sunday, a day at the racetrack trying his luck with the horses or a spirited night of bowling, he embraced every challenge with enthusiasm and a smile.

He also had a fondness for old movies, with a special love for classic westerns.

Charles will be remembered for his kindness. He was a devoted father who always had a listening ear for his daughters, a proud supporter cheering on his sons-in-law at their softball games, and a loving grandfather who surrounded his grandchildren with warmth and encouragement.

Charles leaves behind his wife of 52 years, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Arlene, as well as his daughters; Heather Sliker (Alan) and Amy Mertz (Brian), and his grandchildren, Logan and Mason Sliker and Brandon and Cheyenne Mertz.

Services are under the direction of Smith McCracken Funeral Home, Newton, and are being held privately at the request of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Charles’ name to Compassionate Care Hospice.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com