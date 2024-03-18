Charles Morgan Jr.

Charles H. “Charlie” Morgan Jr. of Bridgewater passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Robert Wood Johnson-Somerset Medical Center in Somerville. He was 71.

Born in Middletown, N.Y., to the late Charles H. Sr. and Florence M. (Conklin) Morgan, Charlie grew up in northern New Jersey and settled in Bridgewater more than 30 years ago.

Known for his great sense of humor, Charlie always had a smile on his face and loved joking around with his friends and loved ones. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and playing games and was an avid New York Giants fan.

Charlie competed in the Special Olympics, where he consistently earned medals.

He was a member of the Lebanon Reformed Church for more than 50 years.

He also loved spending time with his friends in the Band of Brothers Social Club and his companion, Cookie. Above all, he treasured spending time with his family and friends. Charlie will be remembered as a loving brother and uncle.

Predeceased by his parents and a brother, Ronnie Morgan, Charlie is survived by his siblings, Bobby Morgan, Patty Galloway, Mark Morgan and his wife Evelyn, Adrienne Tamaccio and her husband Anthony, and Mae Morgan-Gayle; aunt Josephine Morgan and uncle Sonny Conklin; his 18 nieces and nephews; and many loving great-nieces and nephews.

A visitation for Charlie will be held Wednesday, March 20 from 10 to 11 a.m. at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main St., Franklin. A service will begin at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home. Burial in the North Hardyston Cemetery will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics of Somerset County (sonj.org).

Online condolences may be offered at fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com