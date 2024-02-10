Carole Mills

Carole J. Mills of Franklin passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024, at St. Clare’s Hospital, Denville. She was 64.

Born and raised in Pompton Plains to the late James and Lois (Yost)Schneider Sr., Carole attended Morris County College and earned her bachelor’s degree from William Paterson College.

She worked as a lab technician for more than 30 years in health care until her retirement in 2020.

Carole was a member of the Community Choral Society and the Sussex-Wantage Quilters. She enjoyed bowling, quilting, taking vacations and attending Sussex County Miner games with her late husband, William.

She was involved in the Sussex County Fairgrounds and was also a member of Home & Hobby.

Carole loved all animals, especially cats.

Predeceased by her parents and her husband, William Mills Jr., Carole was the beloved sister of Suzanne England (Graham) of Ohio, James Schneider Jr. (Susan) and Tracy Demeraski of North Carolina; beloved aunt of James, Christopher and John England, John and Kaitlyn Demeraski, and Shannon Stevens; devoted sister-in-law of Thea Mills, and Helen DeRosa (Rocky); and dear friend of Rose Ann Norris.

A funeral was Feb. 7 with burial following at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover.

Donations in Carole’s memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 (www.komen.org) or to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848 (www.fatherjohnsanimalhouse.org).

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com