Carmelita Kost

Carmelita L. Kost of Hamburg passed away on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, at Morristown Medical Center. She was 73.

Born in Lilo-An, Cebu, Philippines, to the late Custodio and Tomasa (Hereasmeo) Longakit, Carmelita came to the United States in 1980.

She lived in Leonia before moving to Sussex County.

Carmelita graduated from the University of the East in the Philippines with an accounting degree and started her career with Philippines Airlines in the accounting department.

She was employed by several firms until she decided to become the recreation director at the Sussex County Homestead and Rehabilitation Center in Frankford Township. She enjoyed worked there for many years before her retirement.

Carmelita was an active member of Christian Faith Fellowship Church.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Allan and her niece Elaine Longakit.

She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Michael; her son, Daniel Kost of Hamburg; her daughter, Isabelle Baker, her husband Mark and their son Lincoln of Vernon; her brother Ernesto Longakit and his wife Marilyn of the Philippines; her sisters, Fe Lindayag and her husband David of Texas and Mildred Belizaro and her husband Victor of the Philippines; her sister-in-law, Melba Longakit of California; and her nieces and nephews, Joseph, EJ, VJ, Valerie and Abigail.

A funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family on Thursday before the service from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Virtual services will be available for those unable to attend Carmelita’s service. The link is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OReNKtT5yrg

Private cremation services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carmelita’s memory to Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 3188 State Route 94, Franklin, NJ 07416.

