Bryan Condit

Bryan E. Condit of Hardyston passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains. He was 64.

Born on April 7, 1960, in Denville, Bryan lived in Sussex County for most of his life before moving to Matamoras, Pa., in 2000, then to Scranton, Pa., in 2016.

He moved back to Sussex County a year ago with his niece.

He had been employed at Hardyston Township Elementary School as a custodian for 36 years and also worked for Havens Bus Co. for 30 years. Bryan worked at Turkey Hill in Matamoras.

He loved country music, gardening, driving a school bus, collecting trains, and spending time with his family and friends.

Bryan was predeceased by his mother, Barbara (Boyd) Condit; his sister, Donna J. Condit-Conkling; and his sister-in-law, Samantha Condit.

He is survived by his daughter, Heaven L. Condit of Arizona; his brothers, Mark Condit of New York and. Edward Condit and his wife Debbie of New York; his grandchildren, Alice and Madison Storms of Pennsylvania and Oaklynne, Lyrrik and Journie Lamorte of Arizona; his nieces and nephew, Amanda De Stefano and her husband Leonard of New Jersey, Sessa Custer of Washington, Paul Lindblad of Pennsylvania, Kayla Lowe and her husband Matt of New York, Miranda Condit of New York and Michelle Grossi of New Jersey; many great-nieces and -nephews, Hayden Lindblad of Pennsylvania, Ecko Lindblad and her fiancé Adam Kazimieiski of Pennsylvania, Kayley Lindblad of New Jersey, Jaxon and Anakin Custer of Washington, and Caden and Barret Lowe of New York; and many cousins.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to help defray the medical and funeral expenses Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.PinkelFuneralHome.com