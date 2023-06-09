Bruce G. Knutelsky

Bruce Gerald Knutelsky passed away unexpectedly at Newton Medical Center on Monday, June 5, 2023. He was 80.

Born to John and Margaret Knutelsky in Franklin, he was a lifelong resident of Franklin.

Bruce earned his bachelor’s degree from Kings College in Wilkes Barre, Pa., then earned his master’s in math from Stevens Technical Institute. He worked as a mathematician at Picatinny Arsenal in Wharton for about 30 years, retiring in 1998.

Bruce was a dedicated parishioner and served as an usher at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church in Franklin. He was a founding member of Franklin Education Foundation and took great joy in maintaining his yard, collecting minerals and following the local professional sports teams, including the New York Yankees. His grandchildren were the light of his life.

Bruce is predeceased by his wife, Susan Mary Knutelsky (1998). He was the devoted father of Stephen Knutelsky and his wife Nancy of Mooresville, N.C., Thomas Knutelsky and his wife Robin of Fredon Twp., Sarah Lee and her husband Nathan of Easton, Pa., and Laura Ciccolella and her husband Donald of Fredon Twp. He was the loving grandfather of Jessica, Daniel, Timothy, Matthew, Andrew, Joshua, Micaela, Jack and Hope, and dear brother of John Knutelsky and his wife Joan of Shippensburg, Pa.

The family received their friends at F. John Ramsey Funeral Home in Franklin on Thursday, June 8.

The funeral was on Friday, June 9, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church. Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Hardyston.

Memorial gifts to the Franklin Education Foundation, c/o Franklin Borough Elementary School, 50 Washington Ave., Franklin, N.J., 07416 would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com.