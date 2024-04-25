Brian Dopson passed away on April 13, 2024, in New Port Richey, Fla.

Brian and his love, Merry Rumore, moved to Florida five years ago.

He grew up in Sussex and graduated from High Point High School in 1989 and Lincoln Technical Institute in 1991.

His entire adult career was in the automotive industry. Brian loved cars and most anything with a motor.

He had a kind heart and helped when and where he could. Brian loved to cook for family and friends.

He also donated his talents to the American Legion in Franklin and New Port Richey.

He is survived by his daughters, Heather Lynn Dopson and Amy Christine Dopson of Lords Valley, Pa.; his brother, Jeffrey Dopson, and his wife, D’Angelique, and their daughters, Genevieve and Cordelia; and his mother, Marie Dopson of Sussex.

He was predeceased by his father, Win Michaels Dopson.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Brian on June 23 at the Sussex Firehouse from 2 to 5 p.m. RSVP to jeffreydopson@gmail.com