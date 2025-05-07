Betty Klos

Betty Jane Klos passed away on Sunday, May 4, 2025, at Belle Reve Senior Living in Milford, Pa. She was 87.

Born in Paterson to Adam and Elizabeth (Maxwell) Kohler, Betty grew up there.

She lived most of her life in Clifton and moved to Hamburg in 2001 before moving to Matamoras, Pa., nine years ago.

Betty had been employed as a secretary at Stanley Roberts Inc. in Lodi before her retirement.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Her life revolved around her grandchildren and she always would tell them that she “loved them bunches.”

Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her grandson Joseph P. Donahue Jr., and her siblings, Gerard, Mercedes, Adam Jr. and Jack.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Richard A. Klos Sr.; her son, Richard A. Klos Jr. and his wife Dina; her daughter, Sue Ellen Donahue and her husband Joseph; her grandchildren, Stephanie and her husband Jake, Jonathan, Tyler, Gavin and his wife Jaimie, and Brennen and his wife Erica; and her great-grandchildren, Corran, Raelyn, Wyatt and Remi.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 10 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment at Beemerville Cemetery will immediately follow. Friends may pay their respects to the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 9 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com